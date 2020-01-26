A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad detained in Hyderabad ahead of anti-CAA protest: The police claimed that the protestors did not seek permission for the demonstration.
  2. Human chains formed in Kolkata and Kerala to protest against Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who led the protest in the southern state, said the human chain had turned into a ‘great wall’.
  3. More Chinese cities impose travel curbs as toll in coronavirus outbreak rises, India requests China to allow its citizens in Wuhan leave the city: The US State Department said it was arranging a flight to evacuate staff at its consulate in Wuhan, and other American citizens trapped in the city.
  4. Activist charged with sedition says he called for peaceful road blockades: Sharjeel Imam has been accused of asking protestors to ‘cut off Assam from India’. However, he told a newspaper that ‘it was basically a call for chakka jam’.
  5. Goa drops journalist Faye D’Souza from event because of her anti-CAA views: State Culture Minister Govind Gawade said D’Souza was shortlisted for the DD Kosambi Festival of Ideas, but was not invited to avoid ‘mess and chaos’.
  6. Police complaint filed against Visva Bharati VC for allegedly encouraging attack on Left students: However, a university spokesperson claimed that the video in which Bidyut Chakrabarty was heard making the remark was ‘doctored’.
  7. North East insurgencies have considerably reduced, claims PM Modi at his ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio show: The prime minister said violence can never resolve any dispute, and urged people to resolve problems through dialogue.
  8. Polio vaccinators mistaken for NPR enumerators in Meerut, assaulted: Last week, a government official and a woman working for a private company were attacked in other parts of India after being suspected of collecting NRC data.
  9. Telangana CM says Assembly will soon pass a resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: K Chandrasekhar Rao said he has spoken to chief ministers of 15 states and to regional parties, and plans to host a gathering of CMs in Hyderabad next month.
  10. 2G internet ‘temporarily snapped’ in Kashmir, hours after access allowed to 301 websites: Police officials in Kashmir said the limited internet access would be restored after Republic Day celebrations were over on Sunday.