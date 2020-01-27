A passenger plane crashed in the Deh Yak district of eastern Afghanistan’s Ghazni province on Monday, local officials said, according to BBC. The area is held by the Taliban, according to AP.

A spokesperson for the provincial governor, Arif Noori, said the plane crashed around 1.10 pm local time (2.10 pm Indian Standard Time). There are no details yet about casualties. Two other unidentified provincial council members also confirmed the incident to AP.

Hours after the incident, Noori said the plane was on fire and villagers were trying to extinguish it. “We still don’t know if it is a military or commercial plane,” AFP quoted him as saying.

Initially, it was believed that the aircraft was owned by the country’s Ariana Airlines but the company denied the reports. “There has been an airline crash but it does not belong to Ariana because the two flights managed by Ariana today [Monday] from Herat to Kabul and Herat to Delhi are safe,” the airline’s acting Chief Executive Officer Mirwais Mirzakwal told Reuters.

More details awaited.