A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Inappropriate for a legislature to pass judgement on another,’ LS Speaker tells EU: The European Parliament is on January 29 expected to debate six resolutions on India’s Citizenship Amendment Act, five of which are critical of the amended law.  
  2. Union minister Anurag Thakur encourages crowd to shout ‘shoot the traitors’ at Delhi rally: The Delhi Chief Electoral Officer’s office sought a report from the North West district’s election officer in connection with the slogan.  
  3. ‘Do not make constitutional blunder of passing anti-CAA resolutions,’ Rajnath Singh tells Opposition: The defence minister accused the Congress of misleading people on the new law, and said ‘certain forces’ want to create a divide between Hindus and Muslims.  
  4. SC to hear 2012 Delhi gangrape convict’s petition for review of mercy plea’s rejection today: CJI Bobde said convict’s plea for judicial review should be top priority.  
  5. West Bengal becomes fourth state to pass resolution against Citizenship Amendment Act: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the amended Citizenship Act was ‘against the Constitution and humanity’.
  6. In Jharkhand, 15 arrested for beheading seven villagers, police yet to confirm Pathalgadi link: Those arrested have been charged with murder and rioting, among others.  
  7. ‘Are you in favour of arresting Sharjeel Imam or not,’ Amit Shah asks Arvind Kejriwal ahead of Delhi polls: The BJP leader dared the Delhi chief minister to visit Shaheen Bagh.
  8. Kerala CM urges Modi to arrange special flight to airlift stranded Indians from Wuhan: The toll from Wuhan coronavirus rose to 80, and 2,744 people were diagnosed with the illness in China.
  9. In UP, women teachers deputed to help brides get ready, order withdrawn after row: The mass wedding programme will be held under the Adityanath-led state government’s ‘Mukhyamantri Samoohik Vivaah Yojana’.  
  10. Government offers 100% stake sale in Air India:Subramanian Swamy threatened to move court and Congress said BJP was selling valuable assets.  