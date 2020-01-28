Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the country was quietly watching the “real face” of those giving a communal colour to the decisions the government had taken to solve decades-old problems.

Speaking at a National Cadet Corps event in New Delhi, Modi said the Citizenship Amendment Act was meant to “correct historical injustice” and fulfil the Bharatiya Janata Party’s “old promise” to minorities living in neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship Amendment Act, passed by Modi’s government last month, provides citizenship to refugees from six minority religious communities from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan, provided they have lived in India for six years and entered the country by December 31, 2014. The Act has been widely criticised for excluding Muslims.

Modi spoke of the work done by his government, such as the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status, the Bodo agreement, and criminalisation of instant triple talaq. He said the problem in Jammu and Kashmir had persisted since Independence and some families and political parties had kept the region’s problems “alive”, which led terrorism to thrive there, PTI reported.

Modi attributed some of the stated achievements of his government’s tenure to young India. “It is the young India, new India, because of which the biggest worry of 40 lakh people in Delhi has been removed,” the prime minister said, referring to the regularisation of unauthorised colonies in Delhi. “Our decision will benefit Hindus as well as Muslims, Sikhs and Christians.”

“Today, India is known as a young country,” Modi said. “We are proud that we are young, but it is our responsibility that our thoughts should also be young. My India’s youth are not ready to accept [the status quo]. They are restless – how long will things stay the same, even after so many years of independence? How long will we hold on to old weaknesses? The country is moving ahead with a youthful mindset, this is why it is conducting surgical strikes and airstrikes and is attacking terrorists at their homes.”

ये युवा भारत की सोच है, न्यू इंडिया की सोच है जिसने दिल्ली के 40 लाख लोगों के जीवन से, उनकी सबसे बड़ी चिंता को दूर कर दिया है। हमारी सरकार के फैसले का लाभ हिंदुओं को होगा और मुस्लिमों को भी, सिखों को होगा और ईसाइयों को भी: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 28, 2020

दशकों पुरानी समस्याओं की सुलझा रही हमारी सरकार के फैसले पर जो लोग सांप्रदायिकता का रंग चढ़ा रहे हैं, उनका असली चेहरा भी देश देख चुका है और देख रहा है।

मैं फिर कहूंगा- देश देख रहा है, समझ रहा है। चुप है, लेकिन सब समझ रहा है: PM @narendramodi — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 28, 2020