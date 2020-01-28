India is preparing to evacuate its citizens stranded in China due to the outbreak of the coronavirus infection, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said the Centre was planning to send a plane to Wuhan to evacuate Indians. So far, no Indian student has been affected by the virus, he said.

Wuhan city of the Hubei province in central China is the epicentre of the outbreak. The city is on virtual lockdown, and transportation in much of Hubei has been curtailed. The virus has killed 106 people in China and infected more than 4,520 globally.

“We have begun the process to prepare for evacuation of Indian nationals affected by the situation arising out of nCorona-2019 virus outbreak in Hubei Province, China,” foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted.

Kumar added that the Indian Embassy in Beijing was working out the logistics. He said the ministry was in touch with the Chinese authorities and Indians regarding the coronavirus infection.

Jaishankar told reporters: “To evacuate students and other Indians from Wuhan, we are planning to send a plane there. Our efforts are on to bring them back. It will take some days. I urge people to trust the government on this.”

Around 250 to 300 Indian students are reportedly stuck in Wuhan, according to PTI.

Our @EOIBeijing is working out the logistics & is in touch with the Chinese govt. authorities & our nationals on this matter. We will continue to share updates. (2/2) — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 28, 2020

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said medical screening of passengers for possible exposure to the Wuhan coronavirus will be extended to 20 airports from seven currently.

Vardhan said the government has made four more laboratories functional other than National Institute of Virology in Pune for testing samples. He added that it will be extended to 10 labs in the coming days.

The minister said 35,000 passengers have been screened at Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi airports. The chief ministers of all states have also been requested to review the preparedness for control and management of the spread of the virus.

The Centre’s three-member team of doctors said there was nothing to worry about the situation in Kerala, where over 400 people who returned from China are under observation.

“A new screening facility will be opened in Thiruvananthapuram Airport where passengers from China and Hong Kong will be screened,” Union Health and Family Welfare Advisor MK Shoukath Ali said. “So far, no case of coronavirus has been reported in the country. There is nothing to worry about in the state as of now.”

China’s National Health Commission said on Tuesday that apart from passing through the air, the virus can spread through physical contact with infected persons. The incubation period of the new virus is on average three to seven days, with the longest being 14 days, the commission said. It added that the coronavirus strain is 85% similar to Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome.

On Monday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrange special flights to evacuate Indians stranded in Wuhan. He also requested Modi to give necessary instructions to the Indian Embassy in China to act proactively and provide necessary assistance to Indians, including people from Kerala stranded in Wuhan and Yichang.