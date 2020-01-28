Jawaharlal Nehru University student Sharjeel Imam was arrested by the Delhi Police from his native village in Bihar’s Jehanabad district on Tuesday, three days after he was first booked for sedition, PTI reported. Since the first case was filed by police in Assam, four more states have charged Imam with sedition.

Earlier in the day, a brother of Imam was detained by police in an attempt to trace him. A joint team of Delhi, Aligarh and Bihar Police had raided Imam’s ancestral house on Sunday night too, but he was not found there. On Monday, the Delhi Police deployed five teams of the Crime Branch, and raids were conducted in Mumbai, Patna and Delhi.

Imam, a PhD scholar, is under fire for remarks he allegedly made at Aligarh Muslim University on January 16. In a clip on social media, Imam was purportedly heard telling protestors to “cut off Assam from India” by occupying the “Muslim-dominated Chicken’s Neck”. The comment was widely perceived as a secessionist one, but Imam later claimed that he had called for peaceful protests to “block roads going to Assam” – “basically a call for chakka jam”.

The Siliguri Corridor, also known as Chicken’s Neck, in West Bengal connects the North East to the rest of India.

The remarks led to sedition cases being filed against Imam in Assam, Uttar Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur and Delhi. The charges include offences under the draconian Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

With reports linking him to the ongoing Shaheen Bagh protest in Delhi against the Citizenship Amendment Act, Imam also became a target of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s election rhetoric ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls. However, in a statement on Saturday, the Shaheen Bagh protestors reiterated that the demonstration was not organised by one person.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told reporters soon after the arrest: “Protests are one thing, but nobody can talk about country’s disintegration...Police must have acted according to law for wrongdoing.”

