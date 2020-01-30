Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru had the worst traffic congestion in the world in 2019, and was one of four Indian cities in the top 10, according to a global traffic index covering 416 cities across 57 countries.

The annual TomTom Traffic Index found that an average trip in Bengaluru took 71% more time to complete than it would if there were no traffic. This means it takes nearly 51 minutes to reach a destination that is half an hour away in free-flowing traffic.

The congestion percentage was 65% for Mumbai, 59% for Pune and 56% for New Delhi. Mumbai ranked fourth, followed by Pune at fifth, and New Delhi at the eighth position in the index. Philippines’ capital Manila was the second most congested city in the world, followed by Colombian capital Bogota. Moscow, Lima, Istanbul and Jakarta are the other cities in the top 10.

The 2018 index had evaluated only two Indian cities – Mumbai and New Delhi. Mumbai had topped the global list, while New Delhi was ranked fourth.

Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates was the least congested national capital, with just a 10% congestion level in 2019, and ranked 410. On its worst day – November 10, 2019 – the congestion was just 23%.