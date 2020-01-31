Top news: Jamia student who was shot by gunman discharged from hospital
The biggest stories of the day.
The Jamia Millia Islamia University student who was shot by a gunman during an anti-Citizenship Act protests on Thursday was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, PTI reported. Shadab Farooq underwent a surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a friend said.
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday. The government will also table the Economic Survey for 2019-’20, a day before the Union Budget is to be presented in the Lok Sabha.
Live updates
Jammu: Three militants killed in encounter with security forces near toll plaza on national highway
Three suspected militants were killed in an encounter with security forces near Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar national highway on Friday morning, said the police. A policeman also sustained injuries when a group of three or four militants travelling in a truck opened fire at a police team at Bann toll plaza.
UP hostage drama: Captor’s wife beaten to death by locals hours after he was killed in rescue effort
The wife of a man who held more than 20 children and women hostage in Uttar Pradesh’s Farrukhabad district on Thursday was allegedly beaten to death by locals, PTI reported on Friday, citing police officials. She was thrashed soon after her husband, Subhash Batham, was shot dead by the police to end the eight-hour rescue operation on Thursday night.
Budget Session: Violence in the name of protest weakens the country, says President Kovind
The Budget Session of Parliament began on Friday with an address by President Ram Nath Kovind to the joint sitting of two Houses of Parliament. Amid the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protests, the president said the controversial law fulfilled Mahatma Gandhi’s dream. “My government believes that mutual discussions and debates further strengthen democracy,” said Kovind. “At the same time, any kind of violence in the name of protest weakens the society and the country.”
Jamia firing: Injured student discharged from AIIMS, protestors evicted from police headquarters
The Jamia Millia Islamia University student who was shot by a gunman during an anti-Citizenship Act protests on Thursday was discharged from hospital on Friday morning, PTI reported. Shadab Farooq underwent a surgery at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, a friend said.
Meanwhile, the Delhi Police on Friday said they detained and removed students who were protesting against the firing. The students had been protesting outside the police headquarters at ITO since Thursday night.
Hours after man shot at Jamia students, Amit Shah asks Delhi voters, ‘With Modi or Shaheen Bagh?’
Union Home Minister Amit Shah once again raised the bogey of protests at Shaheen Bagh on Thursday, during a rally in Chhatarpur in New Delhi on Thursday. He asked voters to choose from Narendra Modi, “who conducted airstrikes and surgical strikes on Pakistan’s soil to kill terrorists”, and those who back Shaheen Bagh protestors.
UP hostage crisis: Captor shot dead by police, all children rescued after eight-hour standoff
The Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday night rescued over 20 children and women, including a six-month-old, who had been taken hostage by a murder accused inside his home in Farrukhabad district, The Indian Express reported. The 38-year-old captor was shot dead, police said.
IBM names Indian-born Arvind Krishna its next chief executive officer
Information technology company IBM on Thursday named Indian-born Arvind Krishna its chief executive officer to replace Virginia Rometty, who had held the post since 2012. Top technology companies Google and Microsoft are already led by Indian-born CEOs.
Jamia shooting: Amit Shah says culprit will not be spared, Kejriwal urges him to maintain order
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday promised strict action against a gunman who shot a student near Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi earlier in the day during a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for promising to set up mohalla clinic at court complex
The Election Commission on Thursday issued a notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for allegedly violating the Model Code of Conduct ahead of the Delhi elections on February 8, PTI reported. The electoral body said Kejriwal had promised to build a mohalla clinic on the premises of a court.
Comedian Kunal Kamra banned solely on the basis of social media posts, says IndiGo pilot
The pilot of the IndiGo flight on which comedian Kunal Kamra heckled journalist Arnab Goswami earlier this week asked the airline on Thursday why it put the comedian on the no-fly list for six months without consulting him.
‘Jamia firing a direct result of provocative remarks by BJP leaders’: Opposition hits out at BJP
Several politicians from across party lines on Thursday condemned the shooting near Delhi’s Jamia Millia Islamia University in which one student was injured. Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi said the incident was possible only because BJP leaders provoked people to shoot protestors in their speeches.