The Congress on Monday criticised Bharatiya Janata Party MP Anantkumar Hegde for claiming that India’s freedom struggle was staged and for ridiculing Mahatma Gandhi’s contributions to it. Members of the BJP too found it difficult to defend Hegde.

“Mahatma Gandhi does not need a certificate from cadre of Britishers ‘chamchas and spies’,” Congress spokesperson Jaiveer Shergill said in a tweet. “It is high time the BJP is renamed ‘Nathuram Godse Party’.”

Speaking at an event in Bengaluru on Saturday, the former Union minister from Karnataka alleged that the Congress was hand-in-glove with the British in staging the independence movement. The six-time Lok Sabha member from Uttara Kannada said the Congress always overrated Gandhi’s contribution to India’s freedom struggle. Hedge also said that the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, the BJP’s ideological mentor, had nothing to do with Gandhi’s assassination.

Another Congress leader, Abhishek Manu Singhvi, said the party was waiting for Modi’s reaction. “Awaiting Narendra Modi who invokes Mahatma Gandhi at the drop of a hat especially when repackaging his ideas & to gain international credibility to comment on Mr Hegde who is a senior BJP Leader,” he said on Twitter.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said the BJP has no regard for the father of the nation. “BJP MP’s statement is condemnable,” he tweeted. “BJP leaders can afford to call freedom movement a drama only because they never fought for India’s independence and never made any sacrifices. Such statements reveal their true mindset that they use Gandhi’s name just for show and have no regard for him.”

Karnataka Congress spokesperson VS Ugrappa said Hedge should be sent to a mental hospital while BK Hariprasad said “only sons of Nathuram Godse” can make such comments.

Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat said Hegde’s remarks show the “intellectual bankruptcy” of the BJP. “BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde’s statement is highly condemnable,” Thorat tweeted. “This shows the intellectual bankruptcy of the BJP leadership. Their parent organisation, the RSS, had collaborated with the British and opposed the freedom struggle.” Thorat said Hedge’s remarks exposed the “true face” of the BJP, which “hails Nathuram Godse as an idol”.

Gandhi’s great grandson also responded sharply to the MP’s claims. Tushar Gandhi said Hegde was correct in saying that the father of the nation had staged a drama. “It was so intense that it opened the eyes of the British to their immoral colonisation and enslavement of India,” he wrote on Twitter.

The Karnataka unit of the BJP distanced itself from Hegde’s comments. State BJP spokesperson G Madhusudhan said the RSS held Gandhi in high esteem and will never support such “cheap remarks”, reported News18.

Union minister Ashwani Choubey said Hegde should not have made the comment. He added that Gandhi is a well-respected figure in the nation. However, senior party leader Jagdambika Pal passed it off as Hegde’s “personal opinion”, reported NDTV.