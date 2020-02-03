A look at the headlines right now:

Narendra Modi claims protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but an ‘experiment’: The prime minister also claimed that India will not be driven by ‘politics of hate’ but the ‘policy of development’. Wrestler arrested for allegedly supplying weapon to teenage Jamia shooter: A senior police officer said Ajeet, the accused, will be produced in a local court on Tuesday. BJP issues show-cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for remarks about Mahatma Gandhi: The MP had claimed that Gandhi’s freedom struggle against British rule was ‘one big drama’ staged with their support. Supreme Court to frame questions related to discrimination of women in religious places in Sabarimala case: The nine-judge Bench said it would decide the time frame for the hearing, and commence proceedings by next week. Karnataka Police claim religious leader Nithyananda is on a ‘spiritual tour’: The police were responding to a court order to serve notice to Nithyananda in a plea seeking to cancel his bail in a rape case. Union minister Anurag Thakur says Indian economy is not in a recession: The minister of state for finance also said that the economy has the fastest average rate of growth from 2014 to 2019 among the G-20 countries. US created panic instead of helping fight coronavirus outbreak, alleges China: Beijing said ‘countries like the US with strong epidemic prevention capabilities’ had taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO advice. Narendra Modi to visit Assam on February 7 after cancelling it twice in nearly two months: The prime minister will address a rally in Kokrajhar town as a part of celebrations after the Bodo settlement agreement was signed. 108 PFI members arrested in UP for alleged links to Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the administration will ‘get to the roots of the organisation’. Rahul Gandhi asks finance minister not to be scared of his questions on the economy: The Congress leader claimed he was asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, who are facing unemployment.