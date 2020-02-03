The big news: Modi says political hand behind Jamia, Shaheen Bagh protests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: A wrestler was held for allegedly supplying a weapon to the Jamia shooter, and BJP issued notice to an MP for his comments on Mahatma Gandhi.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Narendra Modi claims protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but an ‘experiment’: The prime minister also claimed that India will not be driven by ‘politics of hate’ but the ‘policy of development’.
- Wrestler arrested for allegedly supplying weapon to teenage Jamia shooter: A senior police officer said Ajeet, the accused, will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.
- BJP issues show-cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for remarks about Mahatma Gandhi: The MP had claimed that Gandhi’s freedom struggle against British rule was ‘one big drama’ staged with their support.
- Supreme Court to frame questions related to discrimination of women in religious places in Sabarimala case: The nine-judge Bench said it would decide the time frame for the hearing, and commence proceedings by next week.
- Karnataka Police claim religious leader Nithyananda is on a ‘spiritual tour’: The police were responding to a court order to serve notice to Nithyananda in a plea seeking to cancel his bail in a rape case.
- Union minister Anurag Thakur says Indian economy is not in a recession: The minister of state for finance also said that the economy has the fastest average rate of growth from 2014 to 2019 among the G-20 countries.
- US created panic instead of helping fight coronavirus outbreak, alleges China: Beijing said ‘countries like the US with strong epidemic prevention capabilities’ had taken the lead in imposing excessive restrictions contrary to WHO advice.
- Narendra Modi to visit Assam on February 7 after cancelling it twice in nearly two months: The prime minister will address a rally in Kokrajhar town as a part of celebrations after the Bodo settlement agreement was signed.
- 108 PFI members arrested in UP for alleged links to Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the administration will ‘get to the roots of the organisation’.
- Rahul Gandhi asks finance minister not to be scared of his questions on the economy: The Congress leader claimed he was asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, who are facing unemployment.