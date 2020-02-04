A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Narendra Modi claims protests at Jamia, Shaheen Bagh are not a coincidence but an ‘experiment’: The prime minister also claimed that India will not be driven by ‘politics of hate’ but the ‘policy of development’.
  2. Kerala declares coronavirus a ‘state calamity’ after third person tests positive: Two Indian engineers left behind in China appealed to the Centre for evacuation. The overall toll rose to 425 on Tuesday, a day after Beijing accused the US of creating panic instead of helping. Meanwhile, Pakistan began to rescue its citizens stranded in China after drawing severed criticism.
  3. BJP issues show-cause notice to Anantkumar Hegde for remarks about Mahatma Gandhi: The MP had claimed that Gandhi’s freedom struggle against British rule was ‘one big drama’ staged with their support.
  4. Nirmala Sitharaman accuses erstwhile UPA government of fudging fiscal deficit data: The finance minister claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government has been very transparent in setting the fiscal deficit target.
  5. Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra tears into BJP in Parliament, accuses the saffron party of indulging in ‘false narratives, hate-filled venom’: The West Bengal MP also attacked the government about the state of the economy and the BJP’s rubbishing of ‘every economic expert who doesn’t agree with’ them.
  6. Wrestler arrested for allegedly supplying weapon to teenage Jamia shooter: A senior police officer said Ajeet, the accused, will be produced in a local court on Tuesday.
  7. Karnataka Police claim religious leader Nithyananda is on a ‘spiritual tour’: The police were responding to a court order to serve notice to Nithyananda in a plea seeking to cancel his bail in a rape case.
  8. Two-member panel to probe allegations of phone tapping of NCP, Shiv Sena leaders in Maharashtra: Former CM Devendra Fadnavis has denied the allegations, and pointed out that the Shiv Sena was part of the state home ministry during his tenure.
  9. Rahul Gandhi asks finance minister not to be scared of his questions on the economy: The Congress leader claimed he was asking these questions on behalf of the youth of the country, who are facing unemployment.
  10. 108 PFI members arrested in UP for alleged links to Citizenship Amendment Act protests: Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Kumar Awasthi said the administration will ‘get to the roots of the organisation’.