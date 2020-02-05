Top news: PM Modi announces trust for construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Centre has prepared a scheme for the development of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. “A trust has been formed, it is called ‘Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra’,” he told the Lok Sabha. The prime minister praised the Ayodhya verdict passed by the Supreme Court on November 9, and said the people of India displayed “remarkable faith in democratic processes and procedures” after the judgement.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the Delhi Police’s investigation into the February 1 shooting in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality after the Crime Branch claimed that the gunman, Kapil Gujjar, and his father were members of the party. The party lashed out at Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Rajesh Deo, accusing him of acting at the behest of the saffron party, and said he should pin the lotus – the BJP’s symbol – on his shirt.
There is no ‘love jihad’ under current laws, Home Ministry tells Lok Sabha
The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday told the Lok Sabha that there was nothing called “love jihad” under current laws in the country. “Love jihad” is a term frequently used by Hindutva organisations to allege a conspiracy by Muslim men to marry women from other religions solely to convert them to Islam.
“The term ‘Love Jihad’ is not defined under the extant laws,” Minister of State in the Ministry of Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, said in response to a written question.
Industry must get rid of hesitation and pull Indian economy forward, says Nirmala Sitharaman
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday urged the industry to overcome its hesitation and be the engine that pulls the Indian economy forward, Mint reported. She was speaking at a post-budget meeting organised by the Confederation of Indian Industries in New Delhi. The finance minister told members of the industry body that the “larger picture” was macro-economic stability.
The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday questioned the Delhi Police’s investigation into the February 1 shooting in the city’s Shaheen Bagh locality after the Crime Branch claimed that the gunman, Kapil Gujjar, and his father were members of the party. Hundreds of women have been protesting at Shaheen Bagh since December 15, against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
“On whose instructions is the police issuing such statements?” asked the party’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, according to a tweet by the party. The police had claimed they recovered the gunman’s photos with Singh and AAP leader Atishi from the shooter’s phone.
Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son joins BJP
Senior Congress leader Janardan Dwivedi’s son Samir Dwivedi joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Tuesday, the Hindustan Times reported. Samir Dwivedi claimed that he was inspired by the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Samir Dwivedi joined the BJP in the presence of the party’s National General Secretary Arun Singh. “This is my first political party,” Dwivedi said. “Looking at the circumstances today, apolitical people should join politics, good and educated people should join politics.”
AMU proctor resigns, students say they will not relent till vice chancellor and other officials quit
The proctor of Aligarh Muslim University in Uttar Pradesh stepped down on Tuesday, days after the institution’s Students Coordination Committee demanded the resignation of top university officials for failing to stop police violence on campus on December 15, The Indian Express reported. Professor Afifullah Khan, however, did not say why he had resigned.
Karnataka: Bidar Police intensify probe, question schoolchildren on anti-CAA play for fifth time
The Bidar Police in Karnataka on Tuesday questioned schoolchildren of Shaheen School for the fifth time, in a case related to an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act play the school had staged in January, The NewsMinute reported. The police had filed sedition cases against the head teacher of the school and the mother of one of the children last week, and arrested the two women.