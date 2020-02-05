A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP MP Parvesh Verma banned from campaigning for 24 hours for calling Kejriwal a ‘terrorist’: Last week, the poll body had banned the parliamentarian for four days for making objectionable remarks about anti-citizenship law protestors at Shaheen Bagh. 
  2. 2012 gangrape convicts get one week from Delhi HC to exhaust all legal remedies: The court also dismissed the Centre’s plea, and clarified that all the convicts must be hanged together.
  3. Narendra Modi announces setting up of Ram temple trustThe organisation’s office was established in Delhi’s Greater Kailash locality. Home Minister Amit Shah said it would have one Dalit member
  4. Anti-CAA resolution approved by Madhya Pradesh Cabinet: Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray claims Citizenship Act is misunderstood, rules out Assembly resolution against law
  5. If Sunni Waqf Board accepts land for Ayodhya mosque, it will not be decision of all Muslims, says AIMPLB: A five-acre plot was granted to the Sunni organisation on Wednesday as relief for the ‘unlawful destruction’ of Babri Masjid in 1992.
  6. Poll body warns Arvind Kejriwal for promising to set up mohalla clinics at courts ahead of Delhi elections: The chief minister claimed he had made the remark at a private function that he did not attend in his official capacity.
  7. RBI given power to regulate cooperative banks as Centre approves changes to banking laws: Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the changes would help strengthen financial stability.
  8. ‘India should not suspend trade, we need understanding and support,’ says Chinese envoy amid coronavirus outbreak: Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong said China is a responsible country, and will protect the health of those living there.
  9. Complaint to EC says BJP’s campaign songs target minorities, promote hatred between communities: A group of filmmakers, advocates and an author asked the EC to direct the BJP to remove these videos and ensure the party does not release any more in future.
  10. ‘Are we still a democracy?’ asks Priyanka Gandhi as J&K leaders remain in detention after 6 months: Meanwhile, two Kashmiri politicians were moved from detention at MLA hostel to house arrest.