Voting begins for 70 Assembly seats in Delhi amid tight security: Delhi saw one of the most communally divisive campaigns the capital has experienced in recent times. Rajya Sabha expunges word from Narendra Modi’s speech: Modi had accused the Opposition of spreading lies about the National Population Register. Detention of Abdullah, Mufti under PSA a ‘blatant illustration of high-handedness’, says Opposition: The National Conference said the leaders were detained only because they did not agree with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. SC stays proceedings in Kathua rape-murder case before Juvenile Justice Board on appeal by state: The Jammu and Kashmir government claimed that the High Court had erroneously affirmed the order of a trial court holding the main accused to be a minor. SC takes cognisance of infant’s death in Shaheen Bagh following letter by Class 7 student: The court said it will take the matter up for hearing on February 10. Arvind Kejriwal gets EC notice for video comparing rhetoric of other parties to AAP’s agenda: The poll panel said the video violated the Model Code of Conduct and sought a response by 5 pm on Saturday ‘Some talk of beating me with sticks, but blessings of India’s mothers save me’, says PM Modi in Assam: Meanwhile, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for “orchestrating ruckus” in Parliament in order to prevent discussion. Court dismisses jail officials’ plea seeking fresh death warrants for convicts in 2012 gangrape case: Meanwhile, Centre’s plea to hang convicts separately will be heard in Supreme Court on February 11. US President Donald Trump celebrates his acquittal in impeachment trial, says he ‘went through hell’: The president described members of the US Congress as ‘warriors’ for the way they handled the impeachment proceedings. IRS officers get notices for not making Republic Day cards for soldiers, says report: The trainee offficers were asked to clarify their ‘utter indifference and lack of respect’ towards soldiers.