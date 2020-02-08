A three-storey building collapsed in Punjab’s Mohali district on Saturday, PTI reported. Several people were feared trapped. The authorities have rescued two people, and established contact with those trapped under the debris.

The police said the building, located near JTPL city project on the Kharar-Landran road, collapsed when an excavator working on an adjacent plot hit one of its walls. The building also reportedly housed the office of a local builder.

“The commercial building collapsed after a JCB machine was digging an adjoining plot for construction of a basement,” Kharar Sub-Divisional Magistrate Himanshu Jain told PTI.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force, officials of the district administration, and the police are present at the spot.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said he had asked for a detailed report about what led to the collapse. “Anguished to learn of the collapse of a three-storeyed building in Kharar today with two people trapped,” he tweeted. “Fire brigade and Mohali administration are on the spot for immediate rescue and relief. Have asked DC Mohali to send a detailed report on what caused this collapse.”

