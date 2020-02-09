A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Exit polls predict comfortable majority for AAP in Delhi elections, BJP expected to improve tally: The national capital saw a disappointing 57.06% turnout. The BJP, meanwhile, dismissed exit polls and said they were not ‘exact polls’.
  2. Thailand soldier kills commanding officer, 20 others at mall, posts on social media: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said 31 people are injured, and 10 of them are in a critical condition.
  3. Mumbai BJP chief felicitates Uber driver who took passenger to police for talking about CAA protests: Mangal Prabhat Lodha gave the ‘Alert Citizen Award’ to Rohit Gaur.
  4. Mehbooba Mufti’s PSA dossier alleges she was ‘collaborating with separatists’, says news report: The document also mentions the PDP chief’s tweets opposing the criminalisation of instant triple talaq, and remarks about the lynchings of Muslims across India.
  5. Indore BJP councillor quits party in protest against citizenship law: Usman Patel accused the saffron party of practising the politics of hatred, and discriminating against Muslims.
  6. Karnataka child rights body says Bidar police violated norms by questioning children in sedition case: The KSCPR chairperson asked the officials to stop questioning children as they have created ‘an atmosphere of fear’.
  7. Karnataka BJP video warns Muslim voters to keep citizenship papers handy for NPR survey: This runs contrary to Narendra Modi government’s repeated assurances that people need not submit documents during the National Population Register exercise.
  8. Several Indians quarantined on cruise ship in Japan due to coronavirus outbreak, toll in China crosses 700: However, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said none of the Indians on board the vessel have tested positive so far.
  9. National Conference to approach Speaker after PM sources Omar Abdullah ‘quote’ from ‘Faking News’: National Conference leader Imran Dar said the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister had not made the controversial comment attributed to him by Narendra Modi.
  10. Anil Ambani tells UK court his ‘net worth is zero’, cannot pay back loans to Chinese banks: Judge David Waksman, however, ordered the Reliance Group chairperson to pay $100 million within six weeks as a deposit in the lawsuit.