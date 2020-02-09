The big news: EC defends delay in Delhi voting data after AAP cries foul, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC said states cannot be forced to give quotas in government job promotions, and PSA dossier cited Omar Abdullah’s influence over voters.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Final voter turnout in Delhi polls was 62.59%, says EC hours after AAP cried foul over delayed figures: This figure is significantly lower than the turnout during the 2015 elections, recorded at 67.13%.
- ‘States can’t be forced to give reservations in government job promotions,’ says Supreme Court: The court said such reservations were not a fundamental right.
- Omar Abdullah’s ‘considerable influence’ over voters cited as a reason for PSA charges, say reports: The government dossier stated that Abdullah had tried to provoke people through Twitter against the revocation of J&K’s special status.
- Goa archbishop urges CAA’s repeal, says its use of religion is against India’s secular fabric: He described the new citizenship law, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens as ‘divisive and discriminatory’.
- Mobile internet cut off during daytime in J&K on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary: The services were suspended early on Sunday as authorities suspected that violence may occur after a bandh call by separatist groups.
- Jammu and Kashmir Police summon two journalists for questioning for publishing JKLF statement: The journalists were Naseer Ahmad Ganie, who works for the Outlook magazine, and Haroon Nabi, who works for local news agency CNS.
- On first visit as Sri Lanka PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa says ‘others are friends, but India is a relation’: Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and thanked him for the priority New Delhi gives to Colombo.
- Coronavirus outbreak toll in China rises to 811, exceeds SARS deaths worldwide: The World Health Organization said the situation had been stabilising over the last four days but also cautioned against early predictions.
- PDP leader Naeem Akhtar detained under Public Safety Act: Akhtar became the fifth politician from Kashmir to be booked under the Act over the last week.
- Several detained after scuffle at Calcutta Book Fair, mob beats up police officer: The incident began when a group of youths shouted anti-CAA slogans at the fair after seeing BJP leader Rahul Sinha there.