A look at the headlines right now:

Final voter turnout in Delhi polls was 62.59%, says EC hours after AAP cried foul over delayed figures: This figure is significantly lower than the turnout during the 2015 elections, recorded at 67.13%. ‘States can’t be forced to give reservations in government job promotions,’ says Supreme Court: The court said such reservations were not a fundamental right. BJP ally Lok Janshakti Party asked the Centre to ensure continued benefits for SC/ST communities

Coronavirus toll rises to 908 in China as 97 more deaths reported: The number of infections in China reached 40,171, with nearly 6,500 of these being severe cases.

Civilian shot dead by suspected militants in south Kashmir’s Pulwama: No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the shooting yet. Mobile internet was cut off during daytime in J&K on Sunday on Afzal Guru’s death anniversary. Omar Abdullah’s ‘considerable influence’ over voters cited as a reason for PSA charges, say reports: The government dossier stated that Abdullah had tried to provoke people through Twitter against the revocation of J&K’s special status.

Several women at all-women’s college in Delhi allege sexual assault by drunken men at annual fest: A woman said first-year women students were lying unconscious on the campus following the incident.

Goa archbishop urges CAA’s repeal, says its use of religion is against India’s secular fabric: He described the new citizenship law, the National Population Register and the National Register of Citizens as ‘divisive and discriminatory’. Jammu and Kashmir Police summon two journalists for questioning for publishing JKLF statement: The journalists were Naseer Ahmad Ganie, who works for the Outlook magazine, and Haroon Nabi, who works for local news agency CNS. Several detained after scuffle at Calcutta Book Fair, mob beats up police officer: The incident began when a group of youths shouted anti-CAA slogans at the fair after seeing BJP leader Rahul Sinha there. On first visit as Sri Lanka PM, Mahinda Rajapaksa says ‘others are friends, but India is a relation’: Rajapaksa met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, and thanked him for the priority New Delhi gives to Colombo.