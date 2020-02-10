A 55-year-old man was killed by suspected militants in Tral area of Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, PTI reported.

The police identified the civilian as contractor Ghulam Nabi Mir. He was shot dead outside his house in Tral. Though he was immediately taken to the hospital, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

“Around 7:50 pm, he was leaving his home when militants opened fire on his face with a pistol. By the time he reached the hospital, he was dead,” Awantipora Superintendent of Police Tahir Saleem told the Hindustan Times.

Security forces personnel launched a hunt for the attackers soon after the shooting, officials said. No militant organisation has claimed responsibility for the shooting yet.

The killing came on a day when normal life was hampered in Jammu and Kashmir due to a shutdown called by separatists. Markets largely remained closed and public transport remained off the streets. The bandh call was issued by separatists on the death anniversary of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru. He was convicted of playing a central role in the conspiracy that led to the terror attack on Parliament on December 13, 2001. He was hanged in secret and buried within the Tihar jail premises in February 2013.