A look at the headlines right now:

Counting of votes begins for Delhi elections, AAP looks to retain power: The votes for the 70 constituencies will be counted at 21 centres, said Delhi’s Chief Electoral Officer Ranbir Singh.

Donald Trump to visit India on February 24, 25, says White House: Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed about the trip during a phone call over the weekend, the White House said.

Indian chef appeals to Modi from cruise ship quarantined off Japan coast due to coronavirus outbreak: So far, the virus has killed 908 people in China, and 910 worldwide. Meanwhile, reports said India’s first coronavirus patient was recovering and now in a stable condition. Supreme Court upholds constitutional validity of amendments to SC/ST Act: The bench said the provisions related to anticipatory bail must be exercised sparingly and in exceptional cases where no prima facie case is made out. More than 10 Jamia students injured as Delhi Police stop CAA protest march to Parliament: The altercation occurred when a few protestors attempted to jump over barricades. Supreme Court expresses concern about presence of children at Shaheen Bagh protests: The court took suo motu cognisance of the matter, and sent notices to the Centre and the Delhi government. In another hearing, the top court asked how public roads could be blocked for so long. Gorakhpur doctor Kafeel Khan granted bail, two weeks after being arrested in Mumbai: He was arrested for allegedly making inflammatory remarks during a protest at Aligarh Muslim University in December.

Hardik Patel untraceable since arrest in sedition case, claims his wife: He was given bail five days after the arrest on January 18 but was arrested again on other charges.

Omar Abdullah’s detention under PSA challenged by his sister in Supreme Court: The top court has agreed to consider the request for an urgent hearing in the matter. After ruckus in Parliament, social justice minister says Centre not a party in SC order on quotas: In Rajya Sabha, Congress leader P Chidambaram said the government was ‘living in denial’ on the state of economy and was unwilling to admit its mistakes.