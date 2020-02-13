The big news: Coronavirus toll in China rises to 1,355, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Retail inflation rose to its highest in January in six years, and fashion designer Wendell Rodricks died on Wednesday.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Daily coronavirus deaths soar to 242 in China’s Hubei province, WHO says too early to predict end: The sharp increase in the number of daily deaths on Wednesday came after authorities changed the methodology of counting infections. Meanwhile, two Indians tested positive for coronavirus on board the ship quarantined at Japanese port, the embassy said.
- Retail inflation rose to 7.59% in January – the highest since May 2014: Meanwhile, the industrial output contracted 0.3% in December because of decline in the manufacturing sector.
- Fashion designer Wendell Rodricks dies at 59: He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2014.
- Arvind Kejriwal writes to governor, stakes claim to form government in Delhi: The chief minister will take oath at Ramlila Maidan on February 16.
- Ten arrested for allegedly molesting students at Gargi College fest in Delhi: Hundreds of unruly, drunk men had allegedly barged into the all-women college and sexually assaulted students during a cultural festival last week.
- No one asked why it took India 70 years to become $3 trillion economy, says PM Modi: The prime minister said the government was working hard to make India a $5-trillion economy by 2024, though it was a difficult target.
- LeT founder Hafiz Saeed sentenced to five-and-a-half years’ imprisonment in terror financing cases: The sentencing came days before a crucial meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, in which Pakistan’s ‘grey list’ status will be decided.
- Chandrashekhar Azad files plea in SC, says other routes to Shaheen Bagh intentionally blocked: The plea alleged that Delhi and Uttar Pradesh Police have put up the barricades on other roads to cause inconvenience to commuters.
- NIA files supplementary chargesheet against four Jaish aides of alleged mastermind of Pulwama attack: The accused were charged with allegedly plotting terror attacks across India.
- At least 12 killed as bus collides with truck on Agra-Lucknow Expressway: The incident took place in Firozabad district.