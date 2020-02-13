A look at the headlines right now:

  1. BJP may have lost Delhi polls due to remarks such as ‘goli maaro’, says Amit Shah: The home minister said party leaders should not have made provocative comments in the run-up to the elections in the national Capital.
  2. One coronavirus patient discharged from Kerala hospital, says Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan: Kolkata airport dismissed reports claiming it had detected two positive cases of infection.
  3. Case filed against former official after NRC data disappears: Simultaneously, a complaint was also filed against former NRC Coordinator Prateek Hajela for allegedly tampering with records.
  4. Anti-CAA protests in Bengaluru curtailed illegally on December 18, says Karnataka High Court: The court observed that the order does not stand the test of judicial scrutiny, and ruled that petitions challenging it can be taken up for preliminary hearing.
  5. Polls for vacant panchayat seats in J&K to be held in March, Ladakh excluded: The eight phases of polling will be held on March 5, 7, 9, 12, 14, 16, 18 and 20.
  6. Hearing on execution dates of 2012 gangrape convicts adjourned till February 17 by sessions court: Meanwhile, Supreme Court reserved order on convict Vinay Sharma’s plea against rejection of mercy plea.
  7. ‘Actions in J&K have severe consequences’, say four US senators, seek review of human rights situation: The senators, two from the Democratic Party and two from the Republican Party, wrote the letter ahead of US President Donald Trump’s visit to India.
  8. Give details of criminal cases against candidates on website, social media, SC tells parties: The court said that a party must clarify the reasons for fielding a particular candidate, adding that nominees must be selected on the basis of merit.
  9. Bookie Sanjeev Chawla, accused in 2000 cricket match-fixing scandal, extradited to Delhi from UK: A court in Delhi sent the bookmaker to 12-day police custody.
  10. Civic body builds wall to mask a slum area in Ahmedabad on Modi-Trump roadshow route, says report: The structure will come up along the road connecting the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to Indira Bridge.