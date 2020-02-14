Wholesale Price Index inflation rose to 3.1% in January year-on-year, government data published on Friday showed. In December 2019, the wholesale inflation stood at 2.59%.

Primary goods as a category became dearer by 10.01% in January, compared to January 2019. In this category, wholesale prices of food articles rose by 11.51%. This inflation was driven by a 293% increase in onion prices, nearly 87.84% in potatoes, and 52.72% in vegetables. Non-food articles, on the other hand, became dearer by 7.05%, the Centre said.

Prices of minerals increased by 4.32% in January. Fuel and power became costlier by 3.42% in January, driven by an 8% increase in petrol prices.

Manufactured products showed the least inflation, with prices rising by just 0.34%. The manufacture of vegetable and animal oils and fats became dearer by 14.20%. However, a fall in the prices of manufacture of textiles, wearing apparel, leather and related products etc. compensated for the inflation in vegetable and animal oils and fats.

Government data released on Wednesday had showed that retail inflation rose to 7.59% in January from 7.35% in December 2019. This was the highest rate of consumer price inflation since May 2014.