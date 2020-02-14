Aam Aadmi Party convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Friday invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi to his swearing-in ceremony as Delhi chief minister at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital on Sunday, Hindustan Times reported. This will be Kejriwal’s third straight term as chief minister.

On February 11, AAP won a resounding victory in the Assembly elections, securing 62 of 70 seats, just five less than its 2015 tally. The Bharatiya Janata Party gained five seats to secure eight – way below what exit polls had predicted. The Congress once again failed to open its account.

Earlier in the week, AAP leader Gopal Rai said no political leader or chief ministers of other states would attend the oath ceremony. AAP leader Manish Sisodia said Kejriwal had invited “everyone” in Delhi to the ceremony, NDTV reported.

Modi had congratulated Kejriwal after AAP’s victory. “Congratulations to AAP and Shri @ArvindKejriwal Ji for the victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections,” the prime minister tweeted. “Wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi.”

Kejriwal acknowledged Modi’s gesture, replying: “Thank you so much sir. I look forward to working closely with Centre to make our capital city into a truly world class city.”