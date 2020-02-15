France on Saturday reported its first death from the novel coronavirus – an 80-year-old tourist – Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said, according to AFP. Buzyn said she had been told about the death of the patient, who was hospitalised in Paris in January, late on Friday. The minister said the man’s health had deteriorated rapidly.

Six people with the virus remain hospitalised in France, Buzyn added. However, she asserted that none of them were in a serious condition. The man’s death is the first death reported outside Asia.

Meanwhile, 17 people, out of a large number who had returned from China to New Delhi and other affected countries, have been hospitalised after they showed symptoms of the coronavirus, PTI reported. Delhi health department officials said that till February 13, over 5,700 such passengers were approached.

“As many as 4,707 passengers were found asymptomatic and advised for home isolation,” an official said. “Seventeen patients were found symptomatic and hospitalised.” He added that 817 passengers remain untraceable, while 68 are yet to be investigated.

Passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Thailand and Singapore are being screened for possible exposure to the respiratory virus at 21 airports across the country since January 17. The Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has set up a centralised control room and 11 other such centres in the city where, officials said, those having symptoms can approach.

So far, three people have tested positive in India – all in Kerala. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had said on Thursday that one of the patients has been discharged, while two others show significantly reduced viral load.

The coronavirus has so far killed 1,523 people in China, as 143 new fatalities were reported in Saturday morning’s daily update. The country also reported 2,641 new confirmed cases and 2,277 new suspected cases. The total number of confirmed cases across the country now stands at 66,492, of which 11,053 are severe.

