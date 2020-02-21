A look at the headlines right now:

  1. 2012 Delhi gangrape convict now moves Election Commission to challenge rejection of his mercy plea: Vinay Sharma’s counsel contended that the Model Code of Conduct made Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia ‘ineligible’ to reject his petition.
  2. Telecom sector faces ‘unprecedented crisis’ because of payment dues, says Bharti Airtel chief: Sunil Mittal met Telecom Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and sought cuts in taxes and levies for the sector.
  3. India’s first coronavirus patient discharged from Thrissur hospital: However, she will remain under surveillance at home for a few more days.
  4. Sedition case filed against Bengaluru woman for saying ‘Pakistan zindabad’ at anti-CAA event: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, who was present on stage at the time, denounced the slogan and said the woman had no link with his party.  
  5. Shaheen Bagh can set an example for protests,’ says SC mediators as talks continue on second day: The mediators told the protestors that failure to come up with a solution to clear the road blockade would lead to the matter being decided by the top court.  
  6. ‘Namaste Trump’ event will be similar to ‘Howdy Modi’, says India ahead of US president’s visit: Foreign ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said India would not like to rush into a trade deal with the United States as matters involved were complicated.
  7. SC verdict on permanent commission to women officers is ‘enabling’, says Army chief: General MM Naravane said the judgment ensures clarity and purpose to employ officers for better efficiency.
  8. Shashi Tharoor backs call for change of guard in Congress, Sanjay Nirupam disagrees: On Wednesday, former MP Sandeep Dikshit had accused senior party leaders of failing to find a new president because they were ‘scared who will bell the cat’.
  9. Karnataka Lingayat mutt in Gadag district to appoint Muslim man its pontiff: Diwan Sharief Rahimansab Mulla said he was influenced by the writings of Basavanna and would work towards promoting the ideals of social justice and harmony.
  10. ‘Nationalism’ can be likened to fascism, avoid the word, Mohan Bhagwat tells RSS: The Sangh chief said one of the outfit’s volunteers in the UK had told him to refrain from using the word during a visit to the country.  