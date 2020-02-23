All schools in Kashmir, shut since August 5, when the Centre scrapped the erstwhile state’s special status and bifurcated it into Union territories, are set to reopen on Monday, NDTV reported on Sunday. The decision to shut the schools five months ahead of winter vacation was part of the multiple precautionary measures taken by the Centre.

Schools in Srinagar municipal limits will function from 10 am to 3 pm, while those in other areas will work from 10.30 am to 3.30 pm. Director of School Education Mohammad Younis Malik said all arrangements were in place. “It’s our responsibility to redouble efforts to get the school syllabus completed in time,” he told IANS.

The re-opening of schools coincides with United States President Donald Trump’s two-day visit to India.

There have been repeated attempts to re-open the schools before the winter vacation set in on December 10 – once in August and the next in October. However, the attempts did not yield any result as most students did not turn up.