The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation on Monday shut five stations on its Pink Line in the wake of clashes between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act in the northeast part of the city.

“Entry & exit gates of Jaffrabad, Maujpur-Babarpur, Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar are closed,” the Delhi metro tweeted in the evening. “Trains will terminate at Welcome metro station.” The DMRC had shut down Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur metro stations earlier in the day.

Security Update



Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act had resulted in clashes on Sunday near Jaffrabad metro station, following which the facility was closed.

On Monday, a police constable was killed in the clashes. The constable, identified as Ratan Lal, was attached to the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Gokulpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma was injured while trying to quell the protests.

The violence came at a time when United States President Donald Trump is visiting India. Trump, who visited Ahmedabad and Agra on Monday, will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday in Delhi.