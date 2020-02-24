A Delhi Police constable was killed and a deputy commissioner of police injured on Monday after people protesting in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with those opposing it in North East Delhi, PTI reported. The violence erupted just ahead of United States President Donald Trump’s first visit to the city for talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The constable, identified as Ratan Lal, was attached to the office of the assistant commissioner of police in Gokulpuri. Deputy Commissioner of Police Amit Sharma was injured while trying to quell the protests.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code were imposed at 10 locations in Delhi. Incidents of violence and arson were reported in Maujpur, Kardampuri, Chand Bagh and Dayalpur areas. Vehicles, shops and a house were set on fire. Two mini-trucks were also vandalised, and a fire tender torched.

Scroll.in reporters saw police personnel fire tear gas shells in Maujpur area to disperse anti-Citizenship Act protestors around 3.45 pm. However, a little ahead, a group supporting the amended law stood undisturbed. The men brandished sticks, one of them carrying a sword. Videos from the site showed them shouting “Jai Shri Ram” and “Bharat Mata Ki Jai”.

Another video from Maujpur.



Chants of "Jai Shri Ram" and "Bharat Mata Ki Jai" over a microphone.

In another video, a man in a red shirt was seen running towards an police officer waving what appeared to be a gun and then fired into the air, NDTV reported.

The Delhi Police appealed to residents to maintain peace and harmony. “It is appealed to the people of Delhi and particularly to the North East district to maintain peace and harmony and not to believe in any rumours,” the police said. “It is also appealed to the media not to circulate any disturbing pictures which may further aggravate the situation.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to restore law and order in the national Capital. “Very distressing news regarding disturbance of peace and harmony in parts of Delhi coming in,” he tweeted. “I sincerely urge Hon’ble LG and Hon’ble Union Home Minister to restore law and order and ensure that peace and harmony is maintained. Nobody should be allowed to orchestrate flagrations.”

Baijal said he instructed police to ensure that law and order is maintained in Delhi. “The situation is being closely monitored,” he tweeted. “I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.”

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia appealed to the people of Delhi to maintain peace. “Everyone loses from violence,” he tweeted. “The fires of violence can cause losses, which cannot be compensated ever.”

Meanwhile, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation closed Gokulpuri, Johri Enclave and Shiv Vihar stations. Trains on the Pink Line will now terminate at Welcome metro station. Entry and exit gates of Jaffrabad and Maujpur-Babarpur were closed first on Sunday and then again earlier on Monday.

Instructed @DelhiPolice and @CPDelhi to ensure that law and order is maintained in North East Delhi. The situation is being closely monitored. I urge everyone to exercise restraint for maintenance of peace and harmony.

Delhi minister and Babarpur MLA Gopal Rai also urged the people to maintain peace, saying some people were purposely trying to disturb the atmosphere.

Clashes first broke out on Sunday evening, soon after Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kapil Mishra gave the police a three-day ultimatum to stop an anti-CAA protest that began in Jaffrabad on Saturday night, involving around 500 people, mostly women. Mishra said he would not listen even to the police after three days. After both sides shouted slogans, the groups started pelting stones at each other, leading to chaos in the area.

These are terrifying and grim images from North East Delhi as clashes break out between pro and anti caa protesters. Please note the man with the pistol and how unafraid he is, despite a policeman standing right next to him

The smoke is from a house that has been put on fire. Managed to capture this while protestors weren't watching.



The smoke is from a house that has been put on fire. Managed to capture this while protestors weren't watching.

I haven't seen terror so close before!