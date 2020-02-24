In photos: CAA supporters attack Muslims at Delhi protest, hurl stones and petrol bombs
The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence.
Clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence. Another police official was injured.
Pictures showed supporters of the Act jumping police barricades, pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs, attacking a Muslim man and damaging tents set up the anti-Citizenship Act demonstrators.