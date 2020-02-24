Clashes erupted in Northeast Delhi between supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act on Monday. The Delhi Police tried to quell the protests, but one policeman and a civilian died during the violence. Another police official was injured.

Pictures showed supporters of the Act jumping police barricades, pelting stones, throwing petrol bombs, attacking a Muslim man and damaging tents set up the anti-Citizenship Act demonstrators.

A man supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act throws a stone at those opposing the law, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

People supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act beat a Muslim man during a clash with those opposing the law, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters).

A man supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act throws a petrol bomb at a Muslim shrine during a clash with those opposing the law in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

People supporting the Citizenship Amendment destroy the protest site used by those opposing it, in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

People supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act and those opposing the law clash during a protest in New Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)

Supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clash in Northeast Delhi on Monday. (Photo credit: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters)