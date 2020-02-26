The number of casualties as a result of large-scale mob violence in Delhi, much of it directed at Muslims, climbed to 27 on Wednesday, as National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the security situation and attempted to establish order in the affected areas of North East Delhi.

More stories of the violence that began on Sunday evening and continued over Monday and Tuesday emerged, as journalists – who were earlier prevented from entering many areas by violent mobs – managed to access some of the worst-hit neighbourhoods.

Police and paramilitary forces carried out flag marches, with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre saying that the situation was in control and did not warrant deployment of the Army, which was the request of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier in the day.

On the same day, the Delhi High Court also questioned the actions of the police, ordering better security and setting up of helplines, and slamming the authorities for not filing first information reports against BJP politicians who made incendiary, religiously divisive speeches.

Here are some of the updates from violence-affected neighbourhoods:

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval took charge of the law and order situation in Delhi, walking through a number of the areas where he talked to those affected by the violence. In one case he was stopped by a young student in a burkha who said fear has taken root. However, Doval told the media that the situation was now “totally under control.”

Doval submitted an assessment report of the measures taken to control the riots to the Cabinet Committee on Security. He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the afternoon after his second visit to North East Delhi on Wednesday.

Watch | "I give you my word of honour," NSA Ajit Doval assures security to student who told him that she is scared after violence in her area and that the police are not helping much. #DelhiViolence #CAAProtest pic.twitter.com/O0DbBaGbRo — NDTV (@ndtv) February 26, 2020