Jolly Joseph, the prime accused in Kerala’s Koodathai serial murder case, attempted suicide on Thursday by slitting her wrist at the district jail in Kerala’s Kozhikode, The Indian Express reported.

Joseph and her two accomplices were arrested by the Kerala Police in October for the murder of six of her family members, including her former husband and parents-in-law, by poisoning their food with cyanide. The murders were planned and executed over a span of 14 years, between 2002 and 2016.

Early on Thursday, Joseph was found bleeding in her prison cell after she tried to slit her vein with a blunt object, an unidentified jail official told the newspaper. “Fearing such tendencies, we have never kept her in a solitary cell. We put other prisoners to keep a watch on her,” he said. “But when other prisoners saw traces of blood around her bed, they alerted us.”

Joseph was immediately taken to the district hospital and was subsequently referred to the Medical College in Kozhikode. Her condition is reportedly stable.

The jail official said that Joseph had not exhibited any suicidal tendencies in the past. “However, we give regular counselling,” he said. “Even yesterday [Wednesday], there was a session.” He added that the prisoner will be brought back once she recovers.

Joseph, the wife of Roy Thomas who died in 2011, reportedly admitted to poisoning the family and said that she had tried to kill her husband’s sister Ranju. She was found responsible for the murder of Roy Thomas, father-in-law Tom Thomas, mother-in-law Annamma Thomas, Annamma’s brother Matthew Manchadiyil and two other relatives.

The conspiracy in the deaths was exposed after Rojo, Tom Thomas’s son, filed a complaint with the police, and sought a fresh investigation into the suspicious deaths in his family.

The post-mortem report of Roy Thomas confirmed traces of cyanide in his body along with undigested food. Joseph’s accomplices, MS Mathew and Prajikumar, allegedly provided the cyanide to Joseph.