The big news: PM Modi asserts ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ promise in UP, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Congress and BJP traded barbs over ‘raj dharma’ remark, and Airtel paid an additional Rs 8,000 crore as part of dues to the Centre.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Government’s responsibility to ensure justice for all, says Narendra Modi at UP event: The prime minister also recited lines in Sanskrit, and a prayer to reiterate the ruling party’s motto: ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.
- ‘Raj dharma is not one of your government’s strong points,’ Kapil Sibal tells RS Prasad, BJP: ‘Raj dharma’ was a Hindi word famously used by former PM AB Vajpayee to ask then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to act during the 2002 riots in the state.
- Airtel pays additional Rs 8,000 crore as dues to government: While the Centre has evaluated Bharti Airtel’s dues as over Rs 35,000 crore, the telecom company claimed that it was only Rs 13,004 crore.
- Stop terror financing, dismantle camps, India tells Pakistan at UN: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities.
- ‘Goli maaro saalon ko’ cries heard from group of people in Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station: The slogans were shouted in full view of daytime commuters at the station.
- Centre cancels visa of IIT-M German student who was sent back for participating in CAA protests: Jakob Lindenthal said the Indian Embassy in Germany told him about the visa cancellation on February 8, but did not cite any reasons.
- One dead as clashes erupt, curfew imposed in Shillong: The clashes broke out between Khasi Students Union and non-tribals after the former’s meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Inner Line Permit.
- Students file FIR against teacher in Assam for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about PM Modi: The guest lecturer at a Silchar college had allegedly accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to recreate the 2002 Godhra riots in Delhi.
- India to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha today, say reports: This will be the first time India will officially attend an event associated with the Taliban.
- Coronavirus outbreak won’t affect economy for now, no need to panic, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Her statement came on a day when the Indian stock indices recorded their worst performance in years as global markets slumped on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.