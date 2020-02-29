A look at the headlines right now:

Government’s responsibility to ensure justice for all, says Narendra Modi at UP event: The prime minister also recited lines in Sanskrit, and a prayer to reiterate the ruling party’s motto: ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.

‘Raj dharma is not one of your government’s strong points,’ Kapil Sibal tells RS Prasad, BJP: ‘Raj dharma’ was a Hindi word famously used by former PM AB Vajpayee to ask then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi to act during the 2002 riots in the state.

Airtel pays additional Rs 8,000 crore as dues to government: While the Centre has evaluated Bharti Airtel’s dues as over Rs 35,000 crore, the telecom company claimed that it was only Rs 13,004 crore.

Stop terror financing, dismantle camps, India tells Pakistan at UN: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities.

‘Goli maaro saalon ko’ cries heard from group of people in Delhi’s Rajiv Chowk metro station: The slogans were shouted in full view of daytime commuters at the station. Centre cancels visa of IIT-M German student who was sent back for participating in CAA protests: Jakob Lindenthal said the Indian Embassy in Germany told him about the visa cancellation on February 8, but did not cite any reasons. One dead as clashes erupt, curfew imposed in Shillong: The clashes broke out between Khasi Students Union and non-tribals after the former’s meeting on the Citizenship Amendment Act and the Inner Line Permit. Students file FIR against teacher in Assam for allegedly posting derogatory remarks about PM Modi: The guest lecturer at a Silchar college had allegedly accused the BJP and RSS of attempting to recreate the 2002 Godhra riots in Delhi.

India to attend signing of US-Taliban peace deal in Doha today, say reports: This will be the first time India will officially attend an event associated with the Taliban.

Coronavirus outbreak won’t affect economy for now, no need to panic, says Nirmala Sitharaman: Her statement came on a day when the Indian stock indices recorded their worst performance in years as global markets slumped on fears that the coronavirus outbreak will lead to a recession.