The big news: US to withdraw forces from Afghanistan after 18 years of war, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Two convicts in the Delhi gangrape case filed pleas against their execution, and all schools in North East Delhi will stay closed till March 7.
A look at the headlines right now:
- United States, allies to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan within 14 months: The US and the Taliban also signed a peace agreement in Doha, following successful reduction of violence for a week.
- Two convicts file pleas seeking stay on their execution in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to respond by March 2 to Akshay Thakur’s plea against his hanging.
- All schools in North East Delhi to stay closed for students till March 7, exams postponed: At least 42 people have been killed in large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district this week.
- South Korea urges citizens to stay home as coronavirus infections make biggest single-day jump: The total number of infections in South Korea jumped to 3,150 on Saturday.
- Anti-Corruption Bureau chief Param Bir Singh to be new Mumbai police commissioner: Singh will replace Sanjay Barve, who retires on Saturday.
- Timing of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer mere coincidence, but Centre should’ve been careful, says ex-CJI: The government notified Justice Muralidhar’s move from one High Court to another the same day he rebuked the police in connection with the Delhi violence.
- Government’s responsibility to ensure justice for all, says Narendra Modi at UP event: The prime minister also recited lines in Sanskrit, and a prayer to reiterate the ruling party’s motto: ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas’.
- Airtel pays additional Rs 8,000 crore as dues to government: While the Centre has evaluated Bharti Airtel’s dues as over Rs 35,000 crore, the telecom company claimed that it was only Rs 13,004 crore.
- Centre cancels visa of IIT-M German student who was sent back for participating in CAA protests: Jakob Lindenthal said the Indian Embassy in Germany told him about the visa cancellation on February 8, but did not cite any reasons.
- India lists out 10 points for Pakistan at UN, asks it to stop terror financing, dismantle camps: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities.