The big news: First coronavirus deaths in reported US and Australia, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two people died in Meghalaya clashes, and two Delhi gangrape convicts filed pleas seeking stays on their executions.
A look at the headlines right now:
- US and Australia record first coronavirus fatalities, Trump imposes tighter travel restrictions: The American victim was a man in his 50s in Washington state who reportedly had an underlying health problem.
- Toll rises to two in Meghalaya clashes, several non-tribal people stabbed in Shillong: The two deceased were identified as Rupchand Dewan and Lurshai Hynniewta.
- Two convicts file pleas seeking stay on their execution in 2012 Delhi gangrape case: The court directed Tihar Jail authorities to respond by March 2 to Akshay Thakur’s plea against his hanging.
- Polish student at Jadavpur University asked to leave India months after attending CAA rally: The student was sent a notice by the Foreigner Regional Registration Office last week.
- JNU Students Union offers shelter to Delhi violence victims despite administration’s warning: They said that humanity supersedes ‘administrative threats’.
- Timing of Justice Muralidhar’s transfer mere coincidence, but Centre should’ve been careful, says ex-CJI: The government notified Justice Muralidhar’s move from one High Court to another the same day he rebuked the police in connection with the Delhi violence.
- United States, allies to withdraw all forces from Afghanistan within 14 months: The US and the Taliban also signed a peace agreement in Doha, following successful reduction of violence for a week.
- All schools in North East Delhi to stay closed for students till March 7, exams postponed: At least 42 people have been killed in large-scale communal violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act in the district this week.
- India lists out 10 points for Pakistan at UN, asks it to stop terror financing, dismantle camps: India asked Islamabad to adopt structural reforms to ‘develop a semblance of democracy’, stop harassment and execution of minorities.
- SC verdict on Monday on whether pleas against Centre’s move on Article 370 should go to larger bench: The five-judge Constitution bench had on January 23 reserved its verdict in the case.