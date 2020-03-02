A look at the headlines right now:

Parliament session resumes, Opposition likely to demand Amit Shah’s resignation over Delhi violence: Meanwhile, the toll in Delhi violence rose to 45 as police recovered three more bodies from drains. Two detained in Delhi for allegedly spreading rumours about clashes, say police: Police attributed the rumours to ‘concerted efforts by mischievous and anti-social elements to create panic’. SC verdict today on whether pleas against Centre’s Article 370 move should go to larger bench: The five-judge Constitution bench had on January 23 reserved its verdict in the case.

Mamata Banerjee triggering riots, burning trains to oppose Citizenship Act,’ alleges Amit Shah: His remarks came after 42 people were killed in large-scale communal violence in Delhi.

JD(U) will win more than 200 seats with NDA in Bihar, says Chief Minister Nitish Kumar: He said the law and order has improved in the state and the ratio of crimes to population is among the lowest in the country.

Anurag Thakur says media wrongly accusing him of saying ‘shoot the bloody traitors’: The BJP leader added that he will not elaborate his statement since the matter was subjudice.

Iran reports 11 new coronavirus deaths as toll climbs to 54; Armenia confirms first case: Barring China, South Korea has the highest number of cases and Iran the most deaths. Pope Francis expels Kerala priest convicted of raping minor: In February last year, a POCSO court in Thalassery had sentenced Robin Vadakkumchery to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and fined him Rs 3 lakh. Toll in Meghalaya clashes rises to three, police urge citizens to exercise restraint: Uphas Uddin, 37, was attacked by three miscreants at his house in Pyrkhan village.

Kerala nun’s second appeal against her expulsion from congregation rejected by Vatican: Lucy Kalapura was at the forefront of protests against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who was accused of raping a nun.