A week after large-scale communal violence broke out in North East Delhi, the paramilitary forces on Tuesday continued to conduct flag marches, PTI reported.

Authorities said no fresh incidents of violence were reported. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia visited violence-affected areas to take stock of relief operations. He talked to residents of Shiv Vihar and other areas, an official said. Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam visited Ganga Vihar and directed officials to speed up the process of releasing compensation to victims.

Meanwhile, the police held meetings with residents in Jafrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajanpura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad. A team of the National Commission for the Protection of Child Rights visited relief camps to assess the condition of children there.

Aam Aadmi Party MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj said if people find hate messages on social media they can complain on the WhatsApp number 8950000946 or email at dvscommittee@delhigov.in. Bharadwaj is the chairperson of Delhi Assembly’s committee on “Peace and Harmony”.

He added that peace meetings in six Assembly constituencies of North East Delhi would be held on Thursday. Local religious leaders and MLAs would participate in these meetings.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament and said those responsible for the violence in the national Capital should not be spared.

The violence last week claimed 47 lives and injured over 200 people. It had started with clashes between supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act and those who opposed it. The law makes undocumented, non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan eligible for Indian citizenship. Critics fear that together with a proposed countrywide National Register of Citizens, the new law could used as a tool to harass Indian Muslims.

The Delhi government has faced criticism for its handling of the relief and rehabilitation efforts after violence subsided. On Monday, Scroll.in visited three of the nine relief camps announced by the government, and found not a single violence-affected family there. Eight of them are essentially night shelters run by the government.

