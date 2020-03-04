Coronavirus: Union health minister says 28 people have tested positive so far
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he will not participate in Holi events as experts have advised against mass gatherings.
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that six more people – relatives of the Delhi resident who tested positive for coronavirus – have been infected, taking the total number of cases in India up to 28. This includes 14 of the 21 Italians, who have been sent to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police facility in Chhawla.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he will not participate in Holi events as experts have advised against mass gatherings to avoid the spread of coronavirus.
The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar in Noida said that six people who came in contact with the Delhi resident who has the novel coronavirus and had held a birthday party for his child at his house have tested negative for the virus.
The number of cases of coronavirus in India rose to six on Tuesday, with a person each from Delhi, Rajasthan and Telangana found to be carrying the virus. As a result, two schools in Noida shut down.
Meanwhile, mainland China has reported 38 more deaths by Wednesday morning, whereas the number of cases has surged to 80,270. In South Korea, 5,238 people are infected.
Live updates
1.10 pm: Two new suspected coronavirus cases have been reported in Hyderabad, The Indian Express reports. Both tested positive in the first round of testing at Gandhi Hospital. Their samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for a second round of testing. If coronavirus is confirmed, the number of cases could increase to 30.
1 pm: “We had screened about 5,89,000 people at our airports, over 15,000 at minor and major seaports and over 10 lakh at the border of Nepal, till yesterday [Tuesday],” Vardhan adds.
12.52 pm: Vardhan says that as of now, only symptomatic treatment is available for COVID-19, News18 reports. He says children should go to schools, but everyone should avoid big gatherings.
12.43 pm: The Union health minister asks people to take precautions such as using tissue papers while sneezing and not shaking hands with others, instead opting for the “namaste”.
12.38 pm: All flights from abroad will now be screened, says Harsh Vardhan.
12.30 pm: Six more cases, relatives of the Delhi resident, have tested positive for the coronavirus, the minister adds. This brings the total number of cases in India to 28. Vardhan says 68 people were in contact with the Delhi resident. The family members are in Agra.
12.22 pm: “We have asked the Delhi government to ensure that all hospitals must provide high-quality isolation facilities for suspected coronavirus cases,” Harsh Vardhan says.
12.17 pm: Harsh Vardhan says at a press conference that a high-level government meeting on the coronavirus will be held at 3 pm.
12.10 pm: World Health Organisation asks governments to increase the manufacturing of personal protective equipment by 40% in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. “Without secure supply chains, the risk to healthcare workers around the world is real,” Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus says. “Industry and governments must act quickly to boost supply, ease export restrictions and put measures in place to stop speculation and hoarding. We can’t stop COVID-19 without protecting health workers first.”
12.03 pm: In Kochi, 459 passengers of an Italian cruise ship are being screened for fever symptoms, ANI reports.
12.01 pm: A crew member of a cargo ship has been shifted to a hospital in Cuttack after he developed symptoms of fever and sore threat, Paradip Port Trust chairperson Rinkesh Roy tells ANI.
11.44 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says he will not participate in Holi events this year due to coronavirus outbreak. “Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus,” he tweets. “Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme.”
11.35 am: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope says there is no positive coronavirus case in the state so far, ANI reports. “People are advised not to spread or believe in rumours,” he adds. “As of now, no antiviral drug is available. Isolation wards set up in every district and 10 extra beds in every hospital.”
11.25 am: Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan meets senior officials from Delhi government to discuss management and preparedness to combat the coronavirus outbreak, reports ANI.
11.20 am: The World Bank unveils a $12 billion aid package to assist with the health and economic impacts of the global coronavirus outbreak, reports AFP. “The goal is to provide fast, effective action that responds to country needs,” World Bank President David Malpass tells reporters.
11.11 am: Online retailer Amazon says an employee in the United States tested positive for the coronavirus, reports Reuters. “We’re supporting the affected employee who is in quarantine,” a company spokesperson adds.
10.58 am: The samples of 15 of 21 Italian tourists, who have been quarantined in Delhi, have been sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for confirmation, reports News18.
10.55 am: Gujarat government opens isolation ward in each of the 33 districts for treatment for coronavirus. Meanwhile, 87 people who returned from Iran have been kept under observation, officials tell PTI.
Iran has had the highest number of deaths from coronavirus outside China, where it originated, and several officials have also been infected.
10.47 am: Rajya Sabha MP KJ Alphons says people should take coronavirus seriously and avoid unnecessary physical contact, News18 reports. “Say namaste instead of a handshake and use sanitisers,” he adds.
10.40 am: United States President Donald Trump says he may further tighten limits on international travel due to the coronavirus outbreak, reports The New York Times. He rules out any restrictions on domestic travel within the country for now.
10.33 am: The Rajasthan Health Department has issued directives to the districts where the Italian tourists who tested positive has travelled – Jhunjhunu, Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Jodhpur, Udaipur and Jaipur-I and II, News18 reports. These include the disinfection of the buses and hotels.
10.24 am: Fifteen out of 21 tourists taken to the Indo-Tibetan Border Police quarantine facility have tested positive for the coronavirus, Times Now reports. At least three of them are Indians.
10.17 am: As much as 8% of the Iranian Parliament has tested positive for the coronavirus, CNN reports. Iran’s Deputy Parliament Speaker Abdul Reza Misri has said that 23 members have been infected.
10.12 am: “A crew member of a cargo ship suspected of suffering from coronavirus was shifted to a hospital in Cuttack,” Paradip Port Trust Chairperson Rinkesh Roy says according to ANI. “He had symptoms of fever and sore throat.”
10.05 am: Four people have quarantined in Bengaluru, News 18 reports. One patient is from Saudi Arabia, one from Japan, one roommate and a colleague of the Telangana patient who tested positive for coronavirus.
9.53 am: Washington state has reported its 7th death from the coronavirus, AFP reports. The patient died on February 26. All of the COVID-19 deaths in the United States so far have been in the Seattle area.
9.50 am: Iran has temporarily freed 54,000 prisoners in an effort to combat the spread of the new coronavirus disease in crowded jails, BBC reports. “Security prisoners” sentenced to more than five years will not be let out. The released prisoners have all been tested negative for COVID-19. The virus has killed at least 77 people in Iran so far.
9.45 am: An Army officer who returned from Iran last month has been isolated in Madhya Pradesh for suspected exposure to the coronavirus, the Hindustan Times reports.
9.40 am: There are seven new cases of novel coronavirus confirmed in Malaysia, bringing the country’s total to 36, CNN reports quoting Malaysia Director General of Health Noor Hisham Abdullah says.
9.37 am: The district magistrate of Gautam Buddh Nagar says that six people who came in contact with the Delhi resident have tested negative for the virus, ANI reports.
9.33 am: Technology giant Intel has said one of its employees in Bengaluru has “potentially been exposed” to coronavirus and is currently under quarantine, PTI reports. The company also says it has implemented precautionary measures like travel restrictions, increased frequency of office sanitisation, and work-from-home provisions in India.
9.27 am: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan is set to hold a meeting with officials of the Delhi government to tackle the coronavirus situation, ANI reports.
9.22 am: Argentina says it has confirmed its first case of new coronavirus in a 43-year-old man who had returned from Italy, AFP reports.
9.18 am: Mainland China has reported 38 more deaths by Wednesday morning, whereas the number of cases has surged to 80,270. In South Korea, 5,238 people are infected.