Both Houses of Parliament were disrupted for the third day as Opposition MPs continued their unrelenting protest against the violence in North East Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far.

On Thursday, as the Opposition created a ruckus over the denial of an immediate debate on the Delhi riots – and broke into chants of “we want justice” – Lok Sabha was adjourned for an hour soon after it met at 11 am. The government on Tuesday said it was ready for a discussion on the communal violence in Delhi in both Houses after Holi.

Shortly after, Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as the Opposition continued to protest. Chaos ensued during the Zero Hour, as Opposition MPs renewed their demands for an immediate debate on the situation in Delhi. “This is Parliament, not a bazaar,” Rajya Sabha chairperson M Venkaiah Naidu told the parliamentarians before adjourning the House.

Earlier in the day, a discussion on the outbreak of the novel coronavirus took place in the Upper House. Briefing the parliamentarians about the situation, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said, “The World Health Organisation has termed this outbreak as a crucial concern. Though it has not declared it pandemic, it has asked countries to remain alert.”

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was personally monitoring the situation in India. “A group of ministers has been constituted to keep an eye on the situation. Video conferences are being held with states every other day.”

India reported 23 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total number of cases to 29, he added.

Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Azad Nabi interjected him and said, “The entire country is in a state of panic. There must be dos and don’ts across such points.”

When the Congress leader raised concerns about public areas of mass gatherings like railway stations and bus stations, the minister assured the House that the government is undertaking all necessary measures to contain the virus. “The Indian embassy are also in touch with embassies in China and keeping an eye on their well-being. Senior offices of the ministries have been deputed to review preparedness. States have been guided to identify containment zones,” Vardhan said.

The Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday that 17 Indians have been infected abroad. Harsh Vardhan had also announced that all passengers flying in from abroad will now be screened for COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Azad and his deputy Anand Sharma gave a suspension of business notice under Rule 267 over the Delhi violence. Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien also gave a suspension notice to discuss the “healing needed after deaths in Delhi”. Meanwhile, legislators from Left parties protested in front of the Gandhi statue, demanding the resignation of Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi violence.