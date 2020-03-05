India has confirmed 30 cases of the novel coronavirus as of Thursday after one person in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad city tested positive. Thirteen Indians and 16 Italian tourists had contracted the virus till Wednesday night. Three of these people have recovered. Seventeen Indians in foreign countries have also been infected.

The novel coronavirus – officially known as COVID-19 – cropped up in a live seafood market in Wuhan city of China’s Hubei province late last year. The virus has spread faster in several other countries this week as fresh cases are being reported more outside China.

Here is what we know about the spread of the virus:

