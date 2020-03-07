The big news: Two suspected coronavirus cases in Jammu and Kashmir, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Two news channels temporarily banned by Centre came back on air, and the NIA arrested two more people in connection with the Pulwama attack.
A look at the headlines right now:
- J&K government says 2 people likely infected with coronavirus, test reports have been received: Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked people to stay away from rumours regarding the coronavirus.
- Two Malayalam TV channels back on air day after I&B ministry bans them: The order for Media One had said the channel’s reporting seemed to be “biased” as it “deliberately focused on the vandalism of the CAA [Citizenship Amendment Act] supporters”.
- NIA arrests two more persons for allegedly procuring chemicals, sheltering militants in Pulwama attack case: Waiz-ul-Islam and Abbass Rather will be produced before a special National Investigation Agency court on Saturday.
- Rabindra Bharati University VC quits after row over objectionable photos from campus festival: At the Kolkata university’s spring festival, a group of men and women was seen with derogatory words written on their bodies in place of Tagore lyrics.
- Chhattisgarh government issues notice to company on mine to be developed by Adani Enterprises: The state asked why the allotment of the mine in Dantewada to NCL should not be cancelled, as no work has been done on it for the last two years.
- DMK General Secretary K Anbazhagan dies in Chennai at 97: He had been appointed general secretary of the party nine times consecutively since 1977.
- Centre knew about Yes Bank’s situation since 2017, regular checks done, says Sitharaman: The State Bank of India has expressed willingness to invest in Yes Bank, Nirmala Sitharaman said.
- NGOs supporting public causes can’t be blocked from foreign funding, rules Supreme Court: A petition challenged unchecked powers to categorise any NGO as ‘organisation of political nature’ and to stop foreign funding.
- Tahir Hussain, accused in IB staffer’s murder during Delhi violence, sent to seven-day police custody: The police said Hussain’s custodial interrogation was required to unearth a larger conspiracy in the case.
- Two juveniles convicted, months after six accused were acquitted in Pehlu Khan lynching case: This is the first conviction in the case and the sentencing will take place on Saturday.