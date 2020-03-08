The big news: Coronavirus infections up to 40 now in India, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Yes Bank’s Rana Kapoor was arrested for alleged money laundering, and 7 women will use Modi’s social media accounts to share their stories.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, another in Tamil Nadu; total cases in India now 40: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said three people recently returned from Italy and did not share their travel history at the airport.
- ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges: The case is related to the bank’s loans to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited. Meanwhile, SBI said it was evaluating the draft scheme for Yes Bank’s revival and that it needed Rs 2,450 crore for 49% stake.
- ‘Signing off,’ says PM Modi as he hands over social media accounts to seven ‘women achievers’: The prime minister had asked people to share entries of potential women achievers using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs.
- ‘Don’t have birth certificate, should I die?’ asks Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao on NPR: The chief minister castigated the Citizenship Act, saying no ‘civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion’.
- How were two Malayalam news channels banned without I&B minister’s knowledge, asks NBA: The channels, Asianet News and Media One, were accused in the ban order of ‘siding with one community’ in its coverage of last month’s violence in Delhi.
- Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa was captured by Indian Coast Guard in 2018, says UK court: The Indian government did not react to the case and the allegations that Sheikha Latifa was captured on the instructions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Makt.
- Delhi court accepts CBI’s exoneration of Rakesh Asthana in bribery case, says no sufficient evidence: The court summoned Dubai-based businessman Manoj Prasad, his brother Someshwar Srivastava, and father-in-law Sunil Mittal for questioning.
- Main accused in Telangana caste killing found dead, police suspect suicide: Maruthi Rao’s body was found in a room at the Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad.
- Madhya Pradesh Class 10 paper refers to PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’, two officials suspended: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the government to submit a report within a week on the incident.
- At least four killed after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China’s Quanzhou: Thirty-eight people have been rescued from the rubble so far.