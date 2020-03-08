A look at the headlines right now:

Five more people test positive for coronavirus in Kerala, another in Tamil Nadu; total cases in India now 40: Kerala Health Minister KK Shailaja said three people recently returned from Italy and did not share their travel history at the airport. ED arrests Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor under money laundering charges: The case is related to the bank’s loans to the scam-hit Dewan Housing Finance Limited. Meanwhile, SBI said it was evaluating the draft scheme for Yes Bank’s revival and that it needed Rs 2,450 crore for 49% stake. ‘Signing off,’ says PM Modi as he hands over social media accounts to seven ‘women achievers’: The prime minister had asked people to share entries of potential women achievers using the hashtag #SheInspiresUs. ‘Don’t have birth certificate, should I die?’ asks Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao on NPR: The chief minister castigated the Citizenship Act, saying no ‘civilised society will accept a law which keeps out people of one particular religion’. How were two Malayalam news channels banned without I&B minister’s knowledge, asks NBA: The channels, Asianet News and Media One, were accused in the ban order of ‘siding with one community’ in its coverage of last month’s violence in Delhi.

Dubai princess Sheikha Latifa was captured by Indian Coast Guard in 2018, says UK court: The Indian government did not react to the case and the allegations that Sheikha Latifa was captured on the instructions of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid al-Makt. Delhi court accepts CBI’s exoneration of Rakesh Asthana in bribery case, says no sufficient evidence: The court summoned Dubai-based businessman Manoj Prasad, his brother Someshwar Srivastava, and father-in-law Sunil Mittal for questioning. Main accused in Telangana caste killing found dead, police suspect suicide: Maruthi Rao’s body was found in a room at the Arya Vaishya Bhavan in Hyderabad. Madhya Pradesh Class 10 paper refers to PoK as ‘Azad Kashmir’, two officials suspended: The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights directed the government to submit a report within a week on the incident. At least four killed after coronavirus quarantine hotel collapses in China’s Quanzhou: Thirty-eight people have been rescued from the rubble so far.

