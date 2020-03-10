A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress after meeting PM Modi, Amit Shah:
    20 Madhya Pradesh ministers resigned, Kamal Nath accused BJP of trying to destabilise Congress with help of mafia: Both the BJP and the Congress legislature parties will meet later in the day.
  2. Global coronavirus toll crosses 4,000; India has 47 positive cases so far:
    Indian markets crashed to biggest decline since August 2015 amid coronavirus fears, fall in oil prices. S Jaishankar met families of students stranded in Iran, and a patient under observation went missing from Karnataka hospital. More countries confirmed infections amid the signs that the outbreak in China is slowing.
  3. Seven including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother arrested for Delhi violence: Besides Hussain’s brother Shah Alam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three others for reportedly sheltering him.
  4. Citizenship Act ‘protests a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and Union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.
  5. Allahabad HC orders removal of posters with CAA protestors’ addresses in UP: The Opposition welcomed High Court rap to Adityanath government. Ex-IPS officer said move to display details of CAA protestors a ‘danger to life and liberty’.
  6. India’s seven national parties got 67% of funds from ‘unknown sources’ in 2018-’19, says report: The BJP alone accounted for Rs 1,612.04 crore – 64% of the total income of national parties from untraceable sources.
  7. Opposition leaders demand immediate release of three former J&K CMs, say ‘democratic dissent muzzled’: The Congress was not part of the joint statement.
  8. CBI issues lookout notice against Yes Bank founder Rana Kapoor’s family, DHFL promoters, say reports: The Kapoor family is accused of receiving kickbacks from Dewan Housing and Finance Limited. Meanwhile, BJP alleged all financial crimes in India have link to Gandhis.
  9. Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves president amid twin explosions in Afghanistan: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.
  10. Mary Kom, Amit Panghal, Simranjit Kaur seal Tokyo 2020 berths in boxing, India’s tally up to eight: Panghal clinched the quarter-final with a 4:1 split verdict to make it to his first Olympic Games.