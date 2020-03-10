The big news: 19 MLAs quit in Madhya Pradesh after Scindia leaves Congress, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The number of coronavirus cases in India rose to 56, and an FIR was lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Jyotiraditya Scindia quits Congress, 19 other MLAs also resign from Madhya Pradesh Assembly: However, Congress expelled him for “anti-party activities” minutes after Scindia made public his resignation letter addressed to Congress President Sonia Gandhi.
- Three test positive for coronavirus in Karnataka and six in Kerala; India has 56 cases: China reported no new coronavirus cases outside of Hubei province and President Xi Jinping visited Wuhan for the first time since the outbreak began last year.
- FIR lodged against Nithyananda case investigators for showing porn to children in ashram: A case was registered against 14 police officials, including members of the Child Welfare Committee at Vivekanandanagar police station in Ahmedabad.
- Italy completely under lockdown following coronavirus epidemic, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte says ‘no more time’: The toll from the coronavirus in Italy rose from 366 to 463 on Monday. The total number of cases rose to 9,172.
- Supreme Court grants protection to inter-caste couple from arrest, provides them security: A vacation bench comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and Surya Kanta said the couple faces a serious threat to their lives from their family.
- White House says Donald Trump not tested for coronavirus as he is in ‘excellent health’: The president recently came in contact with several legislators who later went into self-imposed quarantine for the infection.
- ‘Protests against Citizenship Amendment Act a conspiracy by Opposition to tarnish India’s image,’ says Anurag Thakur: The BJP leader and union minister claimed the Opposition was fabricating information on the Yes Bank crisis too.
- Seven including suspended AAP councillor Tahir Hussain’s brother arrested in Delhi violence case: Besides Hussain’s brother Shah Alam, the Delhi Police Crime Branch arrested three others for reportedly sheltering him.
- India’s seven national parties got 67% of funds from ‘unknown sources’ in 2018-’19, says report: The BJP alone accounted for Rs 1,612.04 crore – 64% of the total income of national parties from untraceable sources.
- Ashraf Ghani and rival name themselves Afghan president amid twin explosions: Rockets landed near the presidential palace in Kabul during Ghani’s swearing-in. The perpetrators behind the attack were not immediately known.