A court in Delhi on Tuesday remanded the man who pointed a gun at a police officer and fired shots in the national Capital’s Maujpur neighbourhood last month to 14 days in judicial custody, reported ANI. The Delhi Police had arrested the man, identified as Shahrukh Khan, on March 3 from Shamli in Uttar Pradesh.

The man was produced before the Karkardooma court after his three-day custody with the police ended. A court had allowed the police to carry out custodial interrogation of the man on March 7.

In a widely shared video, the man was seen pointing his pistol at the police officer on the Jaffrabad-Maujpur Road on February 24. He had allegedly fired eight rounds of bullets in front of the police personnel.

On March 6, the pistol he was seen with was recovered from the man’s house, according to Hindustan Times. Following the shooting incident, the man had seen himself on news channels following the incident, he changed his clothes and fled to Punjab. He then moved to Bareilly in UP before hiding at a friend’s house in Shamli in the state.

A case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act were registered against the alleged shooter.

At least 53 people were killed and over 200 injured in the violence, which began after supporters and opponents of the Citizenship Amendment Act clashed with one another. Most of the attacks were directed at Muslim homes. The Delhi Police on Sunday said they have filed over 700 cases and detained or arrested nearly 2,400 people in connection with the communal violence in North East Delhi last month.

The Citizenship Amendment Act provides citizenship to refugees from six minority communities in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who have entered India on or before December 31, 2014. The Act, passed on December 11, has been criticised for excluding Muslims. In December, at least 28 people died in protests against the Act.