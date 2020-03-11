Madhya Pradesh crisis: 13 of 22 rebel MLAs won’t quit Congress, claims Digvijaya Singh
Jyotiraditya Scindia, whose resignation from the Congress triggered the crisis, is expected to join the BJP later today, according to some reports.
Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh on Wednesday said that the government in Madhya Pradesh will win the floor test. He claimed that 13 of the 22 rebel MLAs have assured that “they are not leaving Congress”. Rahul Gandhi, on the other hand, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destabilising the government in Madhya Pradesh.
Jyotiraditya Scindia’s exit from the party and the subsequent resignations of 22 MLAs, including six state ministers, has left the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh on the verge of collapse. Scinida may join the Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday, according to some reports.
The Madhya Pradesh government now has a wafer-thin majority of just four above the majority mark of 116. If the resignations are accepted, the Congress will lose power.
Live updates
1.47 pm: Singh claims that 13 of the 22 rebel MLAs have assured that “they are not leaving Congress”, according to News18. He adds: “Scindia was offered deputy CM post in MP, but he wanted his nominee; Kamal Nath refused to accept a ‘chela [sycophant]’.”
1.45 pm: Digvijaya Singh tells PTI that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is confident of winning the floor test. “We are not keeping quiet, we are not sleeping,” he adds.
1.38 pm: Posters of Jyotiraditya Scindia with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah come up in Bhind.
1.31 pm: Congress leader DK Shivakumar says no one can destroy the party, reports ANI. “Leaders may come, leaders may go, that doesn’t make any difference,” he adds. “All the MLAs [Madhya Pradesh] who are here don’t want to lose their membership. I am sure they will understand, go back and save the government.”
1.25 pm: BJP leader Zafar Islam reaches Scindia’s house in Delhi, reports News18. Scindia is expected to join the saffron party 1.30 pm.
1.20 pm: Senior Madhya Pradesh Congress leader Sajjan Singh Verma claims none of the 19 party MLAs who tendered their resignations is ready to go with Scindia. “They said they were misled and taken to Bengaluru, most of them said they are not ready to join BJP,” he tells ANI.
1.16 pm: Congress MP Nakul Nath says MLAs who have gone to Karnataka will soon return to the party. “I am very confident the government will survive,” he tells ANI.
1.12 pm: Jyotiraditya Scindia’s son Mahanaryaman Scindia praises his father for resigning from the Congress.
1.04 pm: 92 Congress MLAs will land in Jaipur by 2 pm today, reports News18. These legislators have been shifted by the Congress to avoid further “poaching”.
12.54 pm: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut voices confidence that the coalition government in Maharashtra is safe. He adds that the “Madhya Pradesh virus” will not enter the state.
12.38 pm: Congress party workers who were protesting against the BJP at Golfshire Resort in Bengaluru have been detained, reports News18.
11.42 am: Congress MLAs will soon be flying from Bhopal to Jaipur.
11.30 am: Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh arrives at Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath’s residence in Bhopal.
11.18 am: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of destabilising the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.
11.15 am: Senior BJP leader and Scindia’s aunt Vasundhara Raje welcomes his decision. “This is ‘ghar wapsi’,” Raje tells ANI. “Madhavrao Scindia had started his political career with Jana Sangh. Jyotiraditya was being neglected in Congress.”
11.11 am: Senior BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya says Madhya Pradesh-like situation will be seen in other states as well. “Ye shuruwat hai iss prakar Scindia ji ki, ye anya pradeshon mein bhi jayegi [This is the beginning, this will go into other states as well]”, he tells ANI.
11.10 am: Jyotiraditya Scindia will join the BJP today, according to NDTV.
10.20 am: Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker NP Prajapati says he will go by the rule book as far as taking a decision on the resignations of the MLAs is concerned, reports The Indian Express. Prajapati received the resignations of 19 Congress legislators on Tuesday. The resignations of three Congress legislators, who the BJP claimed had shifted loyalty, have not reached the Speaker yet.
9.01 am: Congress leaders Dinesh Gundu Rao and Tariq Anwar have demanded that Rahul Gandhi take over the reins of the party. “Time to make drastic changes at the top,” Rao tweets. “Whatever may happen in Madhya Pradesh, one thing is clear. It’s time for Rahul Gandhi to lead from the front. It’s time for him and the senior leaders to make drastic changes at the top. We can’t go on like this anymore. Congress needs him and he needs the party.”
8.46 am: Congress leader DK Shivakumar tells NDTV that he is in touch with the rebel MLAs from Madhya Pradesh. “19 MLAs are under ‘police custody’ in Karnataka,” he adds.
8.41 am: BJP MP Pragya Thakur says “achche din aa gaye [good days are here]”, reports ANI. Asked about the likelihood of Scindia joining BJP, she says, “Everything will be decided in the meeting.”
8.30 am: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath voices confidence that his government will withstand the political crisis. “There is nothing to worry about,” he tells NDTV. “We will prove our majority. Our government will complete its term.”
Also read:
Madhya Pradesh crisis: Kamal Nath says ‘will prove majority’ in Assembly as BJP, Congress guard MLAs