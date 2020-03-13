Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday called on countries of the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation to set an example by chalking out a strong strategy to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Over 4,000 people have been killed worldwide, and over 1.2 lakh infected by the virus so far. In India, 75 people have been diagnosed with COVID-19, and one person has died.

SAARC comprises seven countries – India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Modi suggested leaders of SAARC nations that they could discuss strategies to combat the coronavirus via videoconferencing.

“Our planet is battling the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus,” Modi tweeted. “At various levels, governments and people are trying their best to combat it. South Asia, which is home to a significant number of the global population should leave no stone unturned to ensure our people are healthy.”

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 13, 2020

“I would like to propose that the leadership of SAARC nations chalk out a strong strategy to fight Coronavirus,” Modi added. “We could discuss, via video conferencing, ways to keep our citizens healthy. Together, we can set an example to the world, and contribute to a healthier planet.”