A special National Investigation Agency court on Tuesday granted bail to Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti leader Akhil Gogoi, Pratidin Time reported. Gogoi was granted bail on a bond of Rs 30,000.

He was arrested by the agency in December for his alleged role in the protests in Assam against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Gogoi was placed under preventive arrest on December 12 for protesting against the amendments to the Citizenship Act. He had staged a sit-in protest outside the Jorhat deputy commissioner’s office, following which he was arrested. The NIA said that Gogoi has been booked for “waging a war against the nation”, conspiracy and rioting.

Three days later, the NIA booked the anti-corruption and Right to Information activist under the amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act.

However,the NIA court in Guwahati granted bail to Gogoi after the investigation agency failed to file a chargesheet against him in the specified 90-day time limit, PTI reported. But Gogoi will not leave jail as he has been booked in three other cases.

The investigating agency had sought extension of his judicial custody for an additional 90 days for further probe and filing of charge sheet, a request the court rejected. Gogoi’s lawyers then applied for bail.

The amended Unlawful Activities Prevention Act empowers the central government to designate an individual as a “terrorist” if he or she is found to be committing, preparing for, promoting, or being involved in an act of terrorism. The Centre can also designate an individual as a terrorist through a notification in the official gazette. Gogoi could be the first person to be tried under the amended Act.